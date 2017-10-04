× Get your National Taco Day on with these Houston deals

HOUSTON — The foodie gods have smiled on us. It’s National Taco Day…and it’s not even Tuesday! Of course, taco chains across the country are celebrating by offering tacos with our two most favorite toppings: discounted and free!

Taco Bell: At participating locations on Wednesday, the chain has a special “National Taco Day gift set.” For $5, get four classic Taco Bell tacos — Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchy Taco — “gift wrapped” in a limited edition wrapper and specially boxed. Learn more about the deal here.

Chuy’s: Crispy beef tacos are $1 with any order Wednesday at participating locations and get $1 off Mexican beer. And if you dress up like a taco, you earn a free meal.

El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free Wednesday at participating locations with a coupon posted on the company’s website. Taco platter options are Chicken Avocado, Chicken Bacon Cheddar, Avocado Tacos al Carbon and Shrimp Mango.

Taco Cabana: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, get 50 percent off a chicken fajita taco at participating locations. Dine-in only and one per person. Learn more here.

Torchy’s Tacos: Get a free Trailer Park taco with any purchase Wednesday at one of Texas’ favorite taco makers. The Tex-Mex restaurant also encourages its patrons to post pictures of their free tacos to Instagram and Twitter using #damngoodtaco.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: $1 select tacos all day long. Dine in only.

Taqueria Monchys: Come enjoy a taco fiesta with $1 tacos from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.