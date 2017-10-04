Houston Harvey frustrated victims waiting for assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- When Amelia Nucete gets her disaster food relief she knows it came with a price.

"My back hurts, because I have to sleep in the grass, on a chair anywhere," said Nucete. She has stood, slept and sat in line since midnight.

With one day left to receive Harvey food relief, some flood survivors hope for an extension due to the long wait times and line cut offs. Thousands of people can be seen lining at the four different locations around Houston.

"There has been extremely long lines but we service as many people as we can," said Hector Garza of Texas Health and Human Services.

Martin Nitschke was already turned away Tuesday night.

"I stood in line for six hours, had great conversation and they closed down at 7 p.m. sharp," said Nitschke.

He was back in line Wednesday hoping that this time he doesn't leave empty handed.

We'll be waiting to see if an extension will be given. For now, Thursday is the last day for this particular relief system.