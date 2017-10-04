Houston principal suspended over Hurricane Harvey dress code, allegedly threatened students with baseball bat

HOUSTON– Furr High School principal Bertie Simmons has been temporarily suspended for allegedly denying Hurricane Harvey dress code leniency and threatening students with a baseball bat. threatened

Hurricane Harvey will forever be cemented in Texas history as one of the most destructive hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast, making it the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey swept through the Bay Area and many families have still yet recover from its effects. Many of Houston’s public school districts sympathized with those affected and issued a uniform leniency policy allowing students to dress out of code.

Over the recent weeks it was brought to the attention of HISD’s East Area Superintendent, Dr. Jorge Arredondo that Simmons went against the hurricane policy and “failed to adhere to the district’s decision to relax student dress code for the first semester and verbally threatened students.”

Furr High School released a statement that read in part:

“The Principal at Furr High School in the Houston Independent School District has been temporarily relieved of duties due to a personnel matter. We cannot provide specific details out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved. Administrators from Central Office are working closely with the school community and the campus leadership team to ensure there is no disruption to student learning.”

Simmons Lawyer Scott Newar claims that Arredondo’s allegations are false. In an affidavit obtained by NewsFix, Newar said, “HISD did not “relax” its student dress code in the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year. HISD allowed each individual HISD school principal to decide whether to “relax” its school dress code or not.”

A series of social media posts have gone out in support of Simmons despite the suspension.

Simmons has yet to personally respond at this time.