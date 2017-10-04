Houstonians celebrates National Walk to School Day

HOUSTON– On October 4th thousands of schools across America from all 50 states will participate in International Walk to School Day. The global event was initiated as a one day participatory event in 1997 and has become one of the largest platforms to highlight year-round safe routes to school.

People from all over have taken to social media to post pictures, videos and memes to commemorate the occasion.

Our first #WalktoSchoolDay group is ready to take off. pic.twitter.com/bpMbPhxLX9 — Hilburn Academy K-8 (@HilburnAcademy) October 4, 2017

It’s International Walk to School Day! DSFHS band welcoming walkers at Tuckahoe Elementary School. #WalktoSchoolDay pic.twitter.com/2ovjYeAIbQ — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) October 4, 2017

Happy International #WalktoSchoolDay! Explore a new path, while improving or maintaining your physical fitness, by walking to school. pic.twitter.com/iXSxQCJKNl — Miami Dade Schools (@MDCPS) October 4, 2017

Don't forget to thank those crosswalk guards looking out for your kids.#WalktoSchoolDay #StarWars pic.twitter.com/HVmiiCnoMc — Anakin's Lightsaber (@skywalker_saber) October 4, 2017

