HPD: Driver, passenger arrested after BMW theft leads to car chase

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested two suspects after a luxury vehicle was stolen early Wednesday.

The car owner reported the vehicle stolen at 2 a.m. Investigators said the about 30 minutes later, HPD officers spotted the BMW on Broadway near 610. Police signaled the driver to stop, but the suspect took off instead.

Police chased the vehicle down 610 and onto I-45 southbound. At some point during the chase, the front passenger side tire blew out and the driver exited the freeway.

HPD arrested the driver and a passenger at an Exxon gas station off I-45 and Astoria.