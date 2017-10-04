HPD: Three teens arrested after suspects crash vehicle into Bane Elementary School playground

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested three teenagers after the suspects lead officers on a short chase early Wednesday in the Fairbanks area.

Officers spotted the teens, who are all males, riding in a car along Highway 290 near Fairbanks N. Houston at 1 a.m. Police signaled the driver to pull over after witnessing a traffic violation, but the suspect refused to stop.

HPD followed the suspects down Fairbanks to Reo, where the driver missed a dead end in the street and barreled toward Bane Elementary School in the 5900 block of Kaiser. The vehicle went across a ditch, through the parking lot and then crashed into the school’s playground.

Investigators said the suspects jumped out of the car and tried to escape police on foot. HPD set up a perimeter using K-9 officers and eventually found the teens hiding in the backyard of a home.

The police department is still trying to determine whether the car was stolen, and what they were up to.