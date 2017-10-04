Just don’t wear pink, drink it! Cheers to supporting breast cancer awareness at JW Marriott Houston Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Don't just wear pink, drink it! October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. JW Marriott Houston Downtown has a specialty cocktail all month, the "Pink Hollywood".

They're also inviting you to "Party in Pink" , for Susan G. Komen Houston's "More than Pink Day". That's being held om Friday Oct. 6th, from 6pm-9pm.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe is serving up all of the details with Main Kitchen and 806 Lounge's Food and Beverage Manager, Andrew Gallacher.

Cheers to raising awareness and saving lives when it comes to breast cancer.