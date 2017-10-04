Maggie’s Must-Haves: Refresh and Renew Yourself

HOUSTON — Sometimes you just need to refresh and renew yourself. And I have the perfect products for just that in today’s Maggie’s Must-Have.

LUSH SHOWER JELLIES

I received some products from LUSH as a gift and I fell in love. One of my favorites from the homemade cosmetic company are the shower jellies.

You just wet the jelly and lather up. They smell great and have fun names. For instance, Whoosh is a great way to start your day with its invigorating and energizing blend of fresh lemon, lime and grapefruit juices

The LUSH Jellies range in price from $7.95-$12.95

OSEA

Can’t visit the sea, bring it to your beauty routine with these OSEA skincare products. It was founded in Malibu back in 1996 and is inspired by a long line of women in one family who were inspired by the sea.

All of their products are made with organic seaweeds from the Sea of Patagonia.

They feel great, are light and refreshing.

Prices vary.

karuna Skincare

If there’s one thing this girl loves, it’s a good face, eye, or any kind of mask. I love karuna masks. They have something for everyone and are the first sheet mask brand launched in the United States. They are easy to use and hydrate, soothe and renew. Heaven in a sheet.

They range in price and can be found online.

GuruNanda Diffuser

And really refresh and renew with the GuruNanda diffuser and essential oils. It soothes, energizes, and creates a spa right at home. Plus you can get it at Walmart for a fraction of the price.