HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner welcomed postseason baseball back to Houston with a pep rally at City Hall, Wednesday. Joined by Astros owner Jim Crane, pitcher Joe Musgrove, and outfielder Derek Fisher, the mayor thanked the team for the way they've helped the city post Hurricane Harvey. Justin Verlander will start Game 1 against Boston for the Astros, and the pitcher announced that he will donate $100,000 to relief efforts.
Mayor Turner is ready to get Astros playoff baseball underway in Houston
