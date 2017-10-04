President Trump visits Puerto Rico amid criticism of slow Federal response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, President Trump traveled to the island to see the devastation firsthand.

"As the president flies over the island, I think it's inescapable to see what the damage that has been done in Puerto Rico," Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló said.

"Everyone around this table and everyone watching can be very proud of what's taking place in Puerto Rico," the president announced.

After a war of words between the president and the mayor of San Juan over the Federal government's response, both leaders were at least civil when they met on Tuesday.

But some residents are still not happy.

"This would have been the United States, none of this would have been happening," an angry resident, Sonia Cabanillas said.

Puerto Rico is part of the U.S. Commonwealth, but some residents there say the government should have reacted more quickly.

"A lot of people don't know that this is United States, and they don't treat it like it's United States," Cabanillas said.

"We are being treated as a second-class citizens, yes or maybe third," Maria survivor Edwin Rosado said.

Yet, there are an estimated 12,000 Federal aid workers on the ground in Puerto Rico now and one sign of improvement is that 70 percent of gas stations on the island have re-opened.

Still 95 percent of the island still has no electricity and many residents are still without drinking water.

Officials hope the president will increase the flow of aid after seeing the devastation in person.

"Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack because we've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico-- and that's fine," Trump said. "We've saved a lot of lives."

At least Tuesday showed local and Federal leaders coming together for a common cause.

And in the end all sides are pondering just one thing: How do you solve the problems of Maria?

Perhaps together they'll find some solutions soon!