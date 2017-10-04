Rock legend Tom Petty dead at 66

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MALIBU, Calif. - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty has passed away at age 66.

The legendary singer-songwriter was reportedly found unresponsive and in full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home on Sunday evening and rushed to a hospital in Santa Monica.

According to TMZ, Petty arrived at the hospital with no brain activity and the difficult decision was made to remove the iconic singer from life support.

The Gainesville, Florida native famously fronted 'Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' in the 70s.

The Heartbreakers started breaking records after a string of hits and appearances on 'The Midnight Special.'

"My children's children's children will probably sing a Tom Petty song," local DJ Scott Sparks of Houston' Eagle remarked. "That's a small list, Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Elvis maybe to a great degree. but definitely Tom Petty as a rock sound."

In 1981, Petty recorded a duet with Stevie Nicks that became an instant classic: "Stop Dragging My Heart Around."

Later in the 80s, Petty joined a musical supergroup filled with legends (ex-Beatle George Harrison, ELO founder Jeff Lynne, legendary songwriter Bob Dylan, and the iconic Roy Orbison)-- The Traveling Wilburys.

As one tweet put it, "Bob Dylan called his fellow Wilbury 'a great songwriter.' Can you imagine a better compliment?"

Then, just days after the 9/11 attacks. Petty helped unite America in the concert 'A Tribute to Heroes' with “I Won’t Back Down.”

"Tom will always be remembered as somebody who did it his way and when he wanted to do it how he wanted to do it," Sparks added.

Just one week ago, Petty wrapped up his 40th Anniversary Tour at the Hollywood Bowl.

"You having fun?" Petty asked the packed venue. "You having fun out there?" Everyone cheered.

The singer tweeted on Friday, "Thanks to everyone for supporting us for the last 40 years! Without YOU, there'd be no US!"

Then, in an attached video was the ironic line."Now it's time for a nap..."

Rest in peace, Mr. Petty.

Music will miss you forever.