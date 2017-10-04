Sports Fix: Astros prepare for ALDS series with the Red Sox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - After wrapping up the regular season with over 100 wins for only the second time in franchise history the Houston Astros are getting ready for what they hope will be a very long playoff run.

"It's very obvious what's at stake and we need to win a World Series and there's going to be very few teams that are still playing," Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said.

Their best of five American League Division Series starts Thursday pitting the Astros against the Boston Red Sox.

"Verlander has pitched extraordinarily well since he's got here," Hinch added. "The five starts we've seen have been exceptional. Dallas has pitched very well recently as well and obviously has a long history here, so for us matching up we decided to go 1. Verlander 2. Keuchel, which leaves open the option at the back end if it ends up being a Game 5."

Let's play ball, fellas!