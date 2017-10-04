Sputnik celebrates 60 year Anniversary

SPACE- Before the moon landing and Mars exploration there was the groundbreaking Sputnik I. On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched the innovative Sputnik I, making it the first artificial satellite to orbit the earth. The important moment in space history sparked the “space race” between the Soviets and the United States. After about three months, Sputnik fell into the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated.

Space fanatics took to social media to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary satellite.

Today marks 60 years since humanity entered the #SpaceEra – USSR launched first artificial Earth satellite #Sputnik from Baikonur 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cAXmvRX2Ki — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) October 4, 2017

Today in 1957 the Soviets launched Sputnik and we had ourselves a nice little freakout about it. pic.twitter.com/tu5Wv4enGF — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) October 4, 2017

#60YearsAgoToday: A newsreel reports on the October 4, 1957 launch of the Soviet Union's Sputnik 1, the world's first #space satellite. pic.twitter.com/RJXdQ7uSt6 — Humanoid History (@HumanoidHistory) October 4, 2017