Sputnik celebrates 60 year Anniversary

SPACE- Before the moon landing and Mars exploration there was the groundbreaking Sputnik I. On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched the innovative Sputnik I, making it the first artificial satellite to orbit the earth. The important moment in space history sparked the “space race” between the Soviets and the United States. After about three months, Sputnik fell into the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated.
Space fanatics took to social media to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary satellite.
