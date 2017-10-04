‘Goatee bandit’ caught on camera in La Porte, police say

Posted 2:51 PM, October 4, 2017, by , Updated at 02:52PM, October 4, 2017

LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Police Department needs the public’s help to stop a serial  burglar, who investigators are calling him the “Goatee Bandit.”

The grey goatee burglar is  wanted for at least two burglaries and is a person of interest in attempting to burglarize several other La Porte businesses.

The “Goatee Bandit” was captured on surveillance video and is believed to be driving a blue Nissan Versa.

