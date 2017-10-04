Harris County sheriff’s office employees indicted after violent assaults of inmates, suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has indicted three sheriff’s office employees, some of whom were allegedly caught on video brutally assaulting inmates and a suspect, according to an announcement Wednesday. The alleged offenses happened in 2015 and 2016.

Jailer caught on camera attacking inmate while escorting him to infirmary

Michael Holley, 31, was indicted Monday for two misdemeanor charges following an incident in mid-December 2016 at the Harris County Jail on Baker Street. He is charged with two counts of assault-bodily injury.

Investigators said Holley was walking with an inmate in handcuffs as he escorted him to the jail’s infirmary on Dec. 14. Surveillance video shows the inmate turning to face Holley, who then punches the inmate in the face multiple times and throws him to the ground.

Holley was also escorting a handcuffed inmate on Dec. 19 when surveillance video caught him shoving an inmate into a wall, prosecutors said.

Inmate treated with seven staples in his head after being body slammed by jailer

Dylan Goddard, 24, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident in May 2016.

While was working as a civilian detention officer at the Harris County Jail on Baker Street, Goddard was transporting an inmate who was wearing handcuffs and leg irons.

Investigator said surveillance video shows the officer lifting up the inmate and then body slamming him. The inmate received seven staples to the back of his head.

Goddard is facing a second-degree felony charge.

Deputy accused of breaking suspect’s eye socket

Sgt. Marco Carrizalez, 37, has been indicted by a grand jury for aggravated assault by a public servant following an incident in October 2015. Prosecutors said Carrizalez was in uniform and working an extra job when broke a suspect’s eye socket.

The officer was directing traffic at a refinery when a driver allegedly drove through a four-way stop sign. Investigators said a chase ensued, and minutes later, Carrizales, allegedly hit the man with an “unknown object.”

Carrizalez is facing a first-degree felony charge.