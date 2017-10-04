Tropical depression 16 forms in the Caribbean

CARIBBEAN–People across the florida panhandle could be facing another major storm sunday. The national hurricane center is reporting a newly-formed tropical depression in the caribbean.

Right now, the depression is about two hundred and ten miles south-southeast from the nicaragua-honduras border.

It has sustained winds of just 35 miles per hour.

But forecasters are expecting it strengthen into a tropical storm as it enters the gulf of mexico early this weekend.

If the tropical depression develops into this season’s 16-th named storm, it will be called “nate.”