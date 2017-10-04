Woman fatally hit while crossing street in Spring Branch, police say

HOUSTON — A woman is dead after she was struck by a minivan while crossing the street in the Spring Branch area, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the victim was pushing a grocery cart from the Fiesta Mart to her apartment on Wirt Road near Kilburn when the accident happened at around 9 p.m. The driver could not avoid the woman and struck her.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later passed away while in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the minivan was not intoxicated or at fault, so no charges are expected.