Astros take 1-0 lead in ALDS behind Altuve’s three homers

Altuve clobbers three homers as the #Astros take Game 1 of the ALDS! RECAP: https://t.co/Rf32KCEkCF pic.twitter.com/cdqr4aqkQM — Houston Astros (@astros) October 6, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros jumped out to an early lead on the Boston Red Sox using the long ball and they’d continue to do so as they beat the Red Sox 8-2 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Astros were powered by back-to-back homeruns in the first inning of play. First of them hit by Alex Bregman and that was followed by Jose Altuve so the Astros led 2-0. The Red Sox would rally to tie it but Marwin Gonzalez would give the lead back after stroking a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Altuve would hit his second homerun of the day in the fifth inning to give the Astros a 5-2 lead. Brian McCann added a two-run single in the sixth to stretch the lead to 7-2 before Altuve hit his third homer of the day to finish off the scoring. Altuve became the first Astro and just the 10th player (Babe Ruth did it twice) in postseason history to hit three homeruns in one game.

Justin Verlander went six innings to earn the win. The Astros will look to take a commanding lead in the series on Friday when they send 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to the mound.