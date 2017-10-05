D-SNAP EXTENSION: Residents receive additional day to apply at GRBCC on Friday

HOUSTON — Houston area residents still in need of assistance after Hurricane Harvey will have an extra day at a new location to apply for disaster food relief as D-SNAP comes to a close in Harris County, the Texas Health and Human Services Department announced Thursday.

The extra day is being added due to longer than expected lines and to ensure that those who are eligible have enough opportunity to apply.

The department plans to open a new site Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The larger site has more indoor capacity to better accommodate the expected volume and needs of those applying for benefits, officials said. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The additional site and extra day was determined with input from local officials about how to best serve the people of Harris County. While D-SNAP typically is offered for up to seven days in a community, Texas will have offered D-SNAP in Harris County for a total of 15 days when the program closes Friday.

All other Harris County sites will permanently close at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Texas HHS staff will shift to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Law enforcement will be on site to assist with crowd management and address any security matters. HHS is encouraging only the applicant to visit application sites, as additional family members are creating congestion and other challenges. Long lines are to be expected.

According to preliminary numbers, more than 201,000 people have already been served at the sites in Harris County.

No additional extensions or phases of D-SNAP are being announced at this time. Applicants must be in line by 7 p.m. to be considered; those who arrive after 7 p.m. cannot get in line. Due to high volumes of applicants not all individuals in line at 7 p.m. will necessarily be served.

