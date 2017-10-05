Day For Night festival organizers beefing up security after deadly massacre at Las Vegas concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- As new developments from the deadly massacre in Las Vegas continues to unfold, Day For Night festival organizers are already beefing up security in preparation.

Day For Night kicks off in mid December, marking the next major music festival to hit the Bayou City.

Omar Afra is the founder of Day For Night fest. He said crews wants to create a safe environment for attendees so they can have as much fun as possible.

"We're working really closely with the Houston Police Department, as well as our security firms and private security agencies to really look at our festival site and the perimeters around it and look at all the properties adjacent to it, and to understand what we can do to make sure this is a great event," Afra said.

Afra said the hope is that the deadly shooting won't affect ticket sales or turnout this year. He also hopes that more people turn to arts and music for solace.

Most people we spoke to said they're not afraid.

"Last summer I was in Turkey when they bombed the airport. I was on my way to Austria to head to a concert actually. But you can't be afraid of life," Rudy Campos said.

"No, I'm not going to stop going to concerts and eating at a cafe. It could be at a McDonald's, it could be at the best Paris restaurant. I pray for people, it's all I can do and go about my life," Susan Barry said.

Concert-goers are also urged to be wary of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Here's hoping for lots of peace, love and music, come December.