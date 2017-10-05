× HPD: Driver killed while crashing into 18-wheeler on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and 18-wheeler on the Gulf Freeway Thursday morning.

Police say around 4 a.m., a dark-colored SUV was traveling southbound on the Gulf Freeway service road when it slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the SUV died from the crash’s impact.

Police closed down the southbound Gulf Freeway service road between Clear Lake City Boulevard and El Dorado for further investigation.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

