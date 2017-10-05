× HPD searching for killer after man’s body found in Third Ward

HOUSTON — Months after the death of a man in the Third Ward, the Houston Police Department is still searching for a possible suspect.

Mr. Fang Rehman was found dead Aug. 27 in the 2800 block of Live Oak. Police said his body was found in a nearby field by a concerned resident.

During the investigation, officers learned Rehman sustained a laceration to the neck.

This homicide case is still open pending new leads.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.