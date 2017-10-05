Local DACA protesters demand a new ‘Dream Act’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston supporters of the 'Dream Act' let their voices be heard Thursday during a rally in front of Senator John Cornyn's office.

"We are the immigrants! We are the immigrants!" was the chant heard in the streets.

Supporters of the new legislation say they want to firm up the rights of current Dreamers-- children who were brought to the U.S. by their parents.

But protesters say they don't want any new legislation to come at the expense of stronger immigration laws for others.

"We don't want the term 'Dreamer' to separate one group of immigrants from the many, many other immigrants that fought so hard to get these people into our country," DACA protester Becky Selle said.

Some Dreamers in the 'DACA program' face an important deadline today since about 150,000 must re-apply for protection under the 'Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals' program or face possible deportation.

"I think it's terrible and horrifying," Selle said. "But also, we have an opportunity now for longer-standing, better legislation to liberate more of our immigration brothers and sisters."

With last month's announcement of the potential end of DACA, Dreamers face an uncertain future.

"We're not looking at it as the end of DACA, we're looking at it as the start of a fight for a clean Dream Act, which will protect millions of undocumented immigrants. and that's what we're working towards," protester Caitlin McIntyre said.

The government offers a ''Renew Your DACA' website where immigrants can go to fill out the necessary forms to declare DACA status.

Meanwhile, these Dream Act supporters hope their voices will carry some weight and bring the changes they demand.