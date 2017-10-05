Man fatally struck while walking on roadway in SE Houston, HPD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A man was killed after being struck by a car on a southeast Houston roadway Wednesday night, police say.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., the victim attempted to cross Telephone Road near Hasbrook when he was hit by a car traveling westbound. He died at the scene.

The driver of the car stopped to talk to police. No charges are expected at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.

