Man crashes into Humble home after losing control of vehicle

HUMBLE, Texas – A man hit a home after losing control while driving in Humble Wednesday night, Harris County deputies say.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies said the man was speeding down Fall Creek View when he tried to make a turn on Victoria Rose, losing control of his vehicle.

The man crashed into the front of a home, shattering its front windows. No one was injured.

Deputies say the driver was not driving under the influence during the accident.

