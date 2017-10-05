× Man tested for DWI after crashing into NW Houston homes, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is being tested for DWI after crashing into two northwest Houston homes Thursday morning, police say.

According to HPD, around 1:30 a.m. the man was traveling northbound in a pick-up truck where North Main Street turns into Lelay, and crashed into two homes along the side of the road.

No one was injured during the crashes.

Police said the driver was taken into custody and tested for DWI. The incident is still under investigation.