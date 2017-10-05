McDonald’s employee caught selling cocaine while on shift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A McDonald’s night shift manager was arrested after he was caught selling cocaine while on shift in a Bronx neighborhood.

Frank Guerrero, 26, was arrested after two undercover cops went into a McDonald’s Wednesday morning.

Guerrero allegedly made eight sales of cocaine to an undercover cop in large quantities worth nearly $10,900.

During the last transaction, Guerrero allegedly sold about 100 grams of cocaine and a quantity of crack cocaine to one of the undercover officers.

Guerrero had been the night manager for the McDonald’s branch for 8 years.

Investigators said the manager would put the cocaine inside cookie bags and hid the cocaine in the bathroom soap dispenser. Some deals would take place in the bathroom or even over the counter, police said.

No other workers were arrested.

Police said after more drugs and more $5,000 inside Guerrero’s 2-year-old son’s playroom.

Frank Guerrero and the mother of the child, Leidy Cabral Castillo were arrested on charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal possession of an illegal substance, criminally using drugs, and unlawfully dealing with a child.

