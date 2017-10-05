‘Monopoly Guy’ photo bombs senate banking committee hearing of former Equifax CEO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -Social media was all a buzz Wednesday after a guy dressed as a Monopoly game piece photo-bombed the massive Equifax breach senate hearing.

The monopoly guy himself showed up to watch former Equifax CEO Richard Smith testify before Congress

"I think it's not enough for you to say 'my goodness look at the magnitude of this' when you should have anticipated it," North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp told Smith, after hearing his testimony regarding the massive breach and his reaction to it.

Maybe Mr. Monopoly is just one of the millions of Americans affected by the Equifax hack?

Or maybe the monopoly guy is a political hack.

We may never find out.

The non-profit groups, Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform said that they arranged the appearance of Mr. Monopoly as a protest of how Equifax wiggles its way out of being taken to court by consumers.

Oh well, at least if Mr. Smith gets in trouble with Congress over the whole Equifax hack he knows just who to call for a 'Get Out of Jail Free' card!