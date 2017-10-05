× Police: Drunk man claims he traveled from 2048 to warn of alien invasion

CASPER, Wyo. (KDVR) – A Wyoming man who was arrested for public intoxication told police that he traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.

Casper police say that Bryant Johnson claimed he was from the year 2048 and came to warn the people of Casper of an alien invasion, KTWO-AM reports.

The man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. on Monday night and claimed that aliens will arrive in Casper next year and that residents should leave quickly.

Johnson told police that he was able to travel back in time because aliens filled his body with alcohol. He also claimed he was supposed to be transported to 2018 – not this year.

KTWO reported that Johnson had a blood alcohol content of .136.