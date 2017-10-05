Sabrina Limon found guilty of murder, conspiracy following trial in death of husband Robert Limon

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KERO) — Sabrina Limon was found guilty of first degree murder, soliciting to commit murder, conspiring, and accessory Thursday in court.

She was not found guilty of poisoning food and drink and attempted murder.

Thursday marked day 18 of Sabrina Limon’s trial in the murder of her husband, Robert Limon in a Tehachapi railyard in August 2014.

Robert Limon was killed by Sabrina’s lover Jonathan Hearn – who was arrested in November 2014 and now faces up to 25 years and four months in prison.

Back in January 2017, Sabrina was arrested in connection with the death of her husband. During Jonathan Hearn’s trial that same month, he took a plea deal contingent on testifying against Sabrina.

She plead not guilty in his death.

Sabrina Limon’s trial began in September.

On the fourth day of trial, Jonathan Hearn took the stand – and continued to testify for mover a week about his and Sabrina Limon’s love affair that dated back to 2012.

Limon is expected be sentenced November 3.