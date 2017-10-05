Think and wear pink! Show your support for the fight against breast cancer on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Don't just think pink, wear it!

Susan G. Komen Houston is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October by encouraging Houstonians to be “More Than Pink” on Friday, October 6th.

Citizens can even take it one step further by registering for the Race for the Cure, now scheduled for January 27, 2018. Click here for more.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Molly Bobrow, 2017 Race for the Cure chair and breast cancer survivor and Emelda Douglas, Executive Director of Komen Houston, to talk more about their efforts to raise awareness.

Komen has the bold goal to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026 and needs Houston’s support.

Komen Houston is challenging local businesses and their employees to take action in the fight against breast cancer on More Than Pink Day in a number of ways including:

Asking all employees to dress in pink for the day

Lighting up their office building pink

Decorating their office with pink streamers, balloons, signs, and more

Hosting a registration drive for their employees

Serving pink food and drinks all day

Then share your pink pics pm social media using the hashtag: #IAMMORETHANPINK!

Let's stay #HOUSTONSTRONG in the fight against breast cancer!