This cool pumpkin art could help step up your selfie game this fall!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS (KDAF) -- Fall season is in full swing, so it's time to break out the warmer gear and put the pumpkins out on the porch! If you're planning to decorate your own jack-o-lantern maybe these gourds will give you inspiration!

Yayoi Kusama's hand-painted pumpkins aren't your ordinary pumpkin patch. Her display, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016) has arrived at the Dallas Museum of Art.

"She started this work back in the 60's and returned to them in the 90's and this is the only one of this version we have in the North America collection," explained a DMA spokesperson. "She was really interested in the idea of fertility and multiplication, that's why she picked pumpkins cause of the seeds on the inside so they can also note the idea of fertility."

Several lights give the acrylic gourds a gleaming effect but the mirrors are also apart of the effect.

"The entire room is covered in mirrors so they multiply until infinity, " DMA added.

It's amazing how one big room full of mirrors can turn these pumpkins into an infinite patch.

So, if you're ready to be pumpkintized or just want to take a cool fall selfie the harvest is in full effect. DMA suggests visitors to hashtag their selfie on social media as #KusamaPumpkins.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.