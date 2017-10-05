‘Tough guy’ caught on video punching man unconscious at Ruchi’s in Rosenberg, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas — Police are searching for a man caught on camera knocking a patron unconscious at Ruchi’s Restaurant in Rosenberg.

Alejandro Maldonado, 18, is charged with aggravated assault.

According to the Rosenberg Police Department, Maldonado was at the restaurant in the 6945 Industrial Parkway at 1:13 a.m. Sept. 24 when he assaulted the 30-year-old victim. Maldonado allegedly walked up behind the man and punched him in the right side of the face. The victim fell to the ground unconscious from the blow. Maldonado then left the restaurant.

The police department posted a portion of the video to its Facebook page.

The victim sustained serious head injuries from the strike to the face and his head hitting the concrete. He was taken to the hospital and later released. He is recovering from his injuries at home.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective W. Mehling at 832-595-3814 or Crime Stoppers tip line at 281-342-TIPS (8477).