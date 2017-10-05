Woman transported to hospital after rollover car crash in north Houston

HOUSTON – A woman involved in a rollover car crash was transported to the hospital Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said the accident happened around 3 a.m. when the driver of an SUV cut another driver off, causing the victim to lose control and skid off the North Loop westbound lanes into a grassy area.

Police said a male suspect fled the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and the crash is still under investigation.