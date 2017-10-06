× Astros take commanding 2-0 series lead in ALDS

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five ALDS with the Boston Red Sox. The Astros got another fast start as Carlos Correa hit a two-run homerun to start the scoring. The talented would add a two-run double to knock in four runs in the game. The Astros would go on to win 8-2.

Dallas Keuchel got the win after pitching 5 2/3 innings.

The Astros will look to close out the series on Sunday when they face the Red Sox at Fenway Park.