Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza handing out free personal pizzas on Friday

HOUSTON — Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, the fast-casual artisanal pizza concept restaurants, is handing out free select pizzas Friday in celebration of it’s new Houston location.

The Houston restaurant will offer free build-your-own artisanal pizzas from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The restaurant, which features a 2,600 square foot interior with seating for 81, and an exterior patio, is located in The Pillars at HBU.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.

The restaurant made its first restaurant debut in 2012.

Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients – all for about $8.

The personal pizzas are sent to a open-flame oven – the centerpiece of the restaurant – where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire’d and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Restaurants make their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent, which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. All of the pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The Houston restaurant will also feature a selection of wine and beer.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president & CEO of Blaze Pizza. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait. It’s changing the way people think about and eat pizza.”

Blaze’s obsessive attention to detail extends well beyond the food, with a carefully considered, modern approach to restaurant design.

The restaurant is constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging, and features energy-efficient LED lighting. Additionally, many of the restaurant’s unconventional design elements were inspired by the company’s celebration of individual expression.