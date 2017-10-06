BELLAIRE, Texas - Jaylen Waddle has pure speed at the wide receiver position. While the Episcopal High School senior is catching the attention of some of the biggest names in college football, he's hoping a certain pop star will one day come after him. This Class Act isn't selfish though, taking his time out to work with special needs kids. Check out the video above to learn more about Jaylen!
Class Acts: Jaylen Waddle has “pop star” dreams at the wide receiver position
-
Class Acts: Jalen Green is a “gent” on and off the gridiron
-
Class Acts: Mustapha Muhammad reaches new heights on the football field
-
Class Acts: The multi-talented Max Wright wreaks havoc on offensive lines
-
Hometown Heroes: Linell Bonner puts his name on the map as a Cougar
-
Reports: Texans WR Will Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone during practice
-
-
These are the NFL players protesting today amid Trump criticism
-
Richard Petty says he’d fire NASCAR drivers who protest national anthem
-
HISD students start class at 268 schools; more campuses to open in upcoming weeks
-
Stephen Miller could take on a WH communications role
-
Lone Star College-Montgomery begins innovative tutoring for algebra students
-
-
Teacher accused of sex with students gets charges thrown out as unconstitutional
-
RodeoHouston unveils plans for custom, world-class concert stage in 2018
-
Founder of failed Fyre Festival faces federal fraud charges