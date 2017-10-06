Class Acts: Jaylen Waddle has “pop star” dreams at the wide receiver position

BELLAIRE, Texas - Jaylen Waddle has pure speed at the wide receiver position. While the Episcopal High School senior is catching the attention of some of the biggest names in college football, he's hoping a certain pop star will one day come after him. This Class Act isn't selfish though, taking his time out to work with special needs kids. Check out the video above to learn more about Jaylen!