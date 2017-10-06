Conroe, Texas is the fastest growing city in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas - Quick question, what’s the name of the fastest growing city in the United States? Well, head down I-45 about 40 minutes and you’ll find Conroe, Texas.

Danielle Schiener guides our tour through little big town and says there’s three main factors that makes people want to move there.

First, the overwhelming amount of jobs pouring in with new companies everyday. Second, the easy access to the Bayou City. Third, who doesn’t love to play on a lake?

To read more about the fast growing city America pick up this months issue of Houstonia.