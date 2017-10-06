HOUSTON -- Blade Runner 2049 is soaking up all the buzz this week, but can the reboot/sequel please fans while simultaneously drawing new blood into the franchise? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the three- hour sci-fi epic and discusses the controversy with the studio trying to safeguard spoilers and tell critics what to put in their reviews. Also new in theaters this week, is the survival romance The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, Native American true story Te Ata and local Texas actor Josh Wiggins discusses his latest film Walking Out with Matt Boomer.
Flix Fix: Blade Runner 2049, The Mountain Between Us, Te Ata and Walking Out
