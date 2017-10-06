Friday’s the last day to apply for D-Snap assistance in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- At least a thousand folks camped out at the George R. Brown last night in efforts to get their name on the list to qualify for 2 months of D-Snap assistance. On what appears to be the last call for those affected by Harvey to apply.

TMO clergy and leaders are calling on state official and Governor Abbott to extend the program for at least another week due to the long lines and not all who need assistance getting it.

With so many waiting in the heat and sleeping on concrete for hours on end to get help, isn`t it our job to make sure they get it?