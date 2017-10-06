Galveston PD: $150,000 bond set for suspect accused of killing young teen during police chase

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston County District’s Attorney Office has filed charges against a man accused of crashing a stolen car into a house, killing a 13-year-old resident, during a police case over the summer.

Frederick Degrassa York, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection to the death of Kenneth Edmond III.

The Galveston Police Department was responding to several hotel burglaries across the island on June 18 when officers spotted the suspect in a stolen vehicle. Police signaled for the vehicle to stop, but investigators said the driver continued to speed away.

During a high speed police chase, the vehicle went off road and crashed into a home near 28th Street and Avenue K. Edmond, who was inside the home, was killed and the suspect ran away on foot.

After an extensive investigation, York was later identified as the driver and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The suspect is now in custody at the Galveston County Jail, where his bail is set at $150,000.