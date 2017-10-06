Grab your littlest ghouls, goblins! Zoo Boo returns to Houston on Oct. 13

HOUSTON — Houston’s largest family-friendly Halloween event is back and better than ever! Guests can bring their little ghouls and goblins to the Houston Zoo for Zoo Boo. A thrilling activity has been added to the Zoo Boo festivities this year with two Halloween Zoovie Nights. Hocus Pocus is showing on Oct. 13, and votes are being cast for the movie selection for Oct. 21.

During Zoo Boo, guests can enjoy safe Halloween trick-or-treating, music, and fun activities with a wild twist on Fridays, October 13, 20, and 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, October 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Children can pick a child-sized pumpkin to decorate from the FiestaMart Pumpkin Patch; wander through a not-so-creepy-creature Halloween maze; show off their best Zoo Boo costume and learn how to dance like a zombie at the Monster Mashquerade; test their competition skills in a witch-hat ring toss, cornhole, and Halloween tic-tac-toe in the Festival of Fun; channel their inner artist and contribute to our Monster Mural; and get spooky stamps.

Children of all ages can learn interesting animal facts as they try to guess what’s in the Zoo Boo Mystery Boxes; all this plus Halloween-themed Meet the Keeper Talks presented by Phillips 66 and animal-themed Candy Corner candy stations.

Click here to see all the spooktacular Zoo Boo activities online.

Guests are also invited to learn all about how the Houston Zoo helps endangered howler monkeys at the Howlerween activity. Here, children can help Zoe the Zookeeper release howler monkeys to their natural habitats, and learn what they can do to save animals in the wild.

Zoovie Nights are from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 21. Movies are shown in the Masihara Pavilion and begin at 7:15. All Zoovie night participants must be in the zoo before it closes at 7 p.m. During Zoovie Nights, guests can create a BOO -tiful animal mask, dance to the music of a DJ, play a variety of fall festival games, and watch a classic Halloween film on a giant inflatable movie screen.

Zoo Boo Activities:

Fridays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fiesta Mart Pumpkin Patch

Not-so-creepy Creature Maze

Monster Mural

Festival of Fun

Halloween-themed Meet the Keeper Talks Presented by Phillips 66

Spooky Stamp Station

Candy Corner candy stations

Zoo Boo Mystery Boxes

Howlerween

Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Monster Mashquerade

“Thriller” Dance Party with Aldine Dance Co. 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Costume Parade 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Children’s DJ

FiestaMart Pumpkin Patch

Not-so-creepy Creature Maze

Monster Mural

Festival of Fun

Halloween-themed Meet the Keeper Talks Presented by Phillips 66

Spooky Stamp Station

Candy Corner candy stations

Zoo Boo Mystery Boxes

Howlerween