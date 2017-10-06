× Houston comedian Ralphie May who rose to fame on “Last Comic Standing” dead at 45

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – More sad news out of Las Vegas: comedian Ralphie May has passed away at age 45, according to TMZ.

May had just performed at a Vegas casino last night, but he was reportedly battling a bout of pneumonia and died of an apparent heart attack at a private residence Friday morning. His body was later discovered at the residence, according to his rep.

The former Houstonian rose to fame on ‘Last Comic Standing’ and multiple specials on ‘Comedy Central,’ but he actually got his start making people laugh right here in the Bayou City.

We’ll miss you, Ralphie.

Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I’m truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

Whoa… man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans. https://t.co/M9s6bneAeA — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) October 6, 2017

Damnit @Ralphie_May ! I’m so sad right now. Such a great guy. Rest well, friend. 😢😢😢 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) October 6, 2017

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

This one hurts… Ralphie May was one of the good guys in this business full of phonies… He… https://t.co/eUcUXT5uEv — Russell Peters (@therealrussellp) October 6, 2017

Thank you, Ralphie May. You were a world-class comedian. pic.twitter.com/TGWpRcyQGH — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) October 6, 2017

