Houston comedian Ralphie May who rose to fame on “Last Comic Standing” dead at 45

Posted 5:08 PM, October 6, 2017, by

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – More sad news out of Las Vegas: comedian Ralphie May has passed away at age 45, according to TMZ.

May had just performed at a Vegas casino last night, but he was reportedly battling a bout of pneumonia and died of an apparent heart attack at a private residence Friday morning.  His body was later discovered at the residence, according to his rep.

The former Houstonian rose to fame on ‘Last Comic Standing’ and multiple specials on ‘Comedy Central,’ but he actually got his start making people laugh right here in the Bayou City.

We’ll miss you, Ralphie.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js