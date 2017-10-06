× Toys “R” Us recalling thousands of infant wiggle balls

DENVER (KDVR) – Toys “R” Us has issued a recall for around 29,000 Bruin infant wiggle ball toys because the product poses a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, six instances of the rubber knobs breaking off have been reported, including four reports of the product being found in a child’s mouth.

The wiggle balls vibrate and play music. They’re also known as giggle balls.

The recalled products cost about $13 and were sold between June 2016 and January 2017.

You can return the wiggle ball toys to Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a full refund.