Toys “R” Us recalling thousands of infant wiggle balls

DENVER (KDVR) – Toys “R” Us has issued a recall for around 29,000 Bruin infant wiggle ball toys because the product poses a choking hazard.
Bruin infant wiggle ball toys
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, six instances of the rubber knobs breaking off have been reported, including four reports of the product being found in a child’s mouth.
The wiggle balls vibrate and play music. They’re also known as giggle balls.
The recalled products cost about $13 and were sold between June 2016 and January 2017.
You can return the wiggle ball toys to Babies “R” Us or Toys “R” Us for a full refund.