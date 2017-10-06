× Undercover deputy busts Sugar Land man soliciting 15- year-old

HOUSTON­­- A week long investigation has led to the arrest of a Sugar Land man charged with online solicitation of a 15-year-old female.

An undercover deputy with the Precinct One Constable’s Office, posed as a 15-year-old female to lure 25-year-old Ronald Dylan Krejci.

The deputy received numerous lewd messages including photos of the Krejci’s genitalia. Krejci has an extensive criminal history including DWI, possession, and weapons charges.

Krejci is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor, which is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.