× UPDATE: Shooting death of 8-year-old in Liberty County ruled accidental, authorities say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The death of an 8-year-old boy who was shot and killed at his family’s home has been ruled accidental, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The child, Abel Rincon, was shot in the chest around 10 p.m. Saturday at his home on CR 3560 near the Plum Grove area.

According to investigators, Abel’s father, Aaron Rincon, was with his son and nephew — another juvenile – while they were taking turns shooting at cans near a woodpile. The .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle they were using had no trigger guard.

The father told investigators that the rifle was being handled by someone else, and when he turned his back, he heard a gunshot and realized Abel had been shot.

Rincon put his son in a truck and was rushing him to the hospital when he crossed paths with a deputy who was conducting a burglary investigation.

The deputy began CPR on the boy and called for Life Flight. Abel was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he was pronounced dead.

An adult family member who saw what happened told investigators that Abel reached for the rifle and pulled it toward him, causing the gun to fire. The fact that the old rifle did not have a trigger guard may have contributed to the trigger being pulled.

Investigators say, due to these findings, the case will be ruled as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No charges will be filed at this time, but the case will be forwarded to a Liberty County Grand Jury for review.