Vegas survivors seeking mental health advice, local psychiatrist offers advice on how to cope

HOUSTON-- As the gunshots at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas rang out Sunday night, Jason Price and his wife, Gina, were right in the center of the panic and chaos.

"We were standing right behind the stage when we first heard the gunshots. We thought it was fireworks or something," Price said.

"It was like we were living through a movie that I never want to see again but I'll never forget," Price continued.

Price is no stranger to seeing death and destruction up close. He's a war veteran and a former police officer in Lake Charles. But he said this was the first time he's ever felt so helpless.

"We were enjoying a concert with friends. Your guard is down, you're there for fellowship and just to be there with friends. But in a split second, it went from normal to war. I didn't really feel until yesterday," Price said.

Days after the deadly shooting, Price said he's now taking steps to get counseling and therapy to cope with the reality of what happened.

"Sleeping and eating is something that's just sort of something that you do because you know that you need to do it," Price said.

Local psychiatrist, Dr. George Santos said there are some telltale signs that someone may need professional help after a horrific experience.

"Early on, everyone's going to have shock and some fear, and you have trouble sleeping. But if you find after a month or so down the road, you're not sleeping, you're having flashbacks, or nightmares of the event, you're not letting your kids go out because you're worried that they might get shot, that's when you start to worry. It's when it starts impacting your ability to function at work, school or do your normal routines," Dr. Santos said.

If you think you or someone else you know may need help, Dr. Santos recommends contacting your primary physician or schedule an appointment with a counselor.