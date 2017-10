× Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Texas girl

RICHARDSON, Texas – The Richardson Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

Police said Sherin Mathews was last seen on Oct. 7 wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms.

Sherin weighs 22 pounds, is 3 feet tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding this abduction, call The Richardson Police Department at (972) 744-4801.