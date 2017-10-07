× Deputies: Man shot in front of home during drive-by shooting in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in north Harris County Saturday morning.

Deputies said around 3:15 a.m., an unknown suspect drove by a home on Hombly Road near Hombly Court when a man was shot in the arm and neck in the front yard. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to HCSO, the suspect shot several times before they fled the scene.

A suspect has not been found at this time.