Downtown night club shooting leaves 1 man injured, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting at the Engine Room night club Saturday morning.

According to HPD, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the club on 1515 Pease Street.

Police said one man was transported by ambulance to the hospital after he was shot at least once.

Police do not have much information regarding a suspect at this time, but the case remains under investigation.